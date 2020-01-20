Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Cocomelody
Cap Sleeve Scoop Back Wedding Dress
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cocomelody
A-line dress with sweep train.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Satin Wrap Dress
£25.99
£7.99
from
Zara
BUY
J.Crew
Tiered Long-sleeve Midi Dress In Swiss Dot
$148.00
$83.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Structured Mini Dress With Extreme Sleeves
$151.00
$120.50
from
ASOS
BUY
The Flower Girls
Darling Bud Midi Dress
£95.00
from
Sister Jane
BUY
More from Cocomelody
Cocomelody
A-line Tulle And Lace Wedding Dress
$399.00
from
Cocomelody
BUY
Cocomelody
A-line Sweep Train Twisted Silk Bridesmaid Dress
$99.99
from
Cocomelody
BUY
Cocomelody
Elegant Ivory Alloy Wedding Headpieces
$12.00
from
Cocomelody
BUY
Cocomelody
Alloy Headbands With Imitation Pearl And Rhinestone
$12.00
from
Cocomelody
BUY
More from Dresses
Zara
Satin Wrap Dress
£25.99
£7.99
from
Zara
BUY
J.Crew
Tiered Long-sleeve Midi Dress In Swiss Dot
$148.00
$83.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Structured Mini Dress With Extreme Sleeves
$151.00
$120.50
from
ASOS
BUY
The Flower Girls
Darling Bud Midi Dress
£95.00
from
Sister Jane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted