This lounge chair and ottoman are the perfect seating addition to your home. Just add them to your bedroom, living room, or entertainment room for a stylish added seat to relax with a good book, or have at the ready when guests are over. This midcentury-inspired chair and matching ottoman are crafted from solid wood, and upholstered with a polyester blend. It features button-tufted details and flared arms. Perfectly at home in modern and contemporary aesthetics, this chair requires some assembly.