Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Reformation
Canyon Top Es
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Easy. This is a hip length top with a straight neckline and wide straps. The Canyon pairs well with the Liza High Straight Jean es.
Need a few alternatives?
Carbon38
Crop Tank
$39.00
from
Carbon38
BUY
Rachel Comey
Wickett Top
$276.00
from
OTTE New York
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Navy Lace Tank Cropped Top
$375.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
All Saints
Malin Silk Top
$58.00
from
AllSaints
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Kaila Dress
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Canyon Top Es
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Sienna Boot
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Lorelei Two Piece
$138.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Tops
ASAI
High Neck Tie-dye Stretch Top
£285.00
from
Browns
BUY
Phanes
Tie Dye Tee
$45.00
$18.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Misha Nonoo X HATCH
Mn X Hatch Maternity Husband Shirt
$185.00
from
HATCH Collection
BUY
Bershka
Tulle T-shirt With Print
£9.99
from
Bershka
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted