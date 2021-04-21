United States
Urban Outfitters
Canyon Daisies Pitcher
$24.00$20.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 56982267; Color Code: 080 Serve up fresh lemonade, iced tea and punch in this terracotta pitcher. With curvy shaping, featuring a pinched spout and rounded side handle, topped all over with little florals. Exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Terracotta - Food safe - Dishwasher safe - Microwave safe; not oven safe - Imported Size - 31.45 fl oz - Dimensions: 5.8”l x 4.85”w x 7”h