Canvas

Canvas Westbrooke Dotted Stoneware Dinnerware

C$99.99 C$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Canadian Tire

CANVAS Westbrooke Dotted Stoneware Dinnerware compliments any table setting and décor scheme Each piece is made of porcelain Durable and easy to clean for long-lasting use Microwave and dishwasher safe Set includes: (8) dinner plates, (8) side plates, (8) dinner bowls, and (8) soup bowls