Gorlos

Canvas Tote Bag, Lemon

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Material: 100% cotton canvas tote，no closure，Top double handles，Fully lined，Clean Lines, Neat Stitching More room for carrying daily necessaries like books,pens,wallets,iPad,keys etc. Pockets can hold your Smartphone/clothes/books/wallet/umbrella or water bottle and other essential items. Perfect for daily or for casual occasion, Versatile to use in any event like Work, School, Shopping, gym, Travel, beach, weekender or everyday use Please select the seller- Gorlos to buy.Avoid not receiving the goods or receive the inferior product.And We do not authorize other sellers to sell our products. *About Gorlos Gorlos focuses on high quality products, professionalism, and importantly satisfaction. *Note The handbag color might be slightly different from the online photos due to lighting effects/monitor color settings. Any problems, please feel free to contact us directly anytime. It's our pleasure to make our entire customers satisfied and help you solve the problems. Thank you so much.