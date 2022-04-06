&klevering

Canvas Round Freestanding Mirror

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes A colourful, playful design piece with painterly squiggle details, the Canvas Round freestandingmirror from Klevering will enrich your interior space with its joyful charm. Klevering serves up show-stopping home additions, melding sleek Dutch design with eclectic modern form. This eye-catching mirror is crafted from glass and decorated with multi-coloured painterly strokes. The unique design will add a sense of playful energy and light-heartedness to your current scheme – display alongside striking bright hues for a bold arrangement. Read more Features Canvas round mirror Crafted from glass Multicoloured Painterly design Free standing Wipe clean with a damp cloth COMPOSITION & SIZE Glass Diameter: 15cm, H: 0.5cm Read more About Klevering Established in 1992, this Amsterdam brand embodies quirky Dutch cool. Its designers take inspiration from modern art and pop culture, creating eclectic gifts and accessories to enrich your home with an exuberant yet laid-back charm. Expect sculptural design pieces with a bright, textured twist.