Whitmor

Canvas Padded Hangers (6-pack)

$11.99

These Canvas Padded Shirt/Blouse Hangers from Whitmor feature a 100% durable canvas cover and come in a set of 6. These padded hangers won't leave harsh creases or lines in your clothes. They are each thickly padded and, with a slip-reducing gathering and at the neck of a stylish metal hook. Your closet will not only be organized, but stylish as well. Whitmor is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business. Since 1946, Whitmor has been dedicated to bringing organization home by creating products that simplify everyday life. Ensuring that those products are built with integrity, value, and innovation is our commitment to you. And our promise is that we will always be here for you should you ever need us as we stand behind our product 100%. Whitmor customer service is available in English and Spanish Monday through Friday from 8am - 4:30pm CST. Call us and we will gladly assist you in your language. You may contact Whitmor toll-free at 1-888-944-8667 or via email at customer_service@whitmor.com. Brand Story By