Description
Classic overalls from Jesse Kamm. Square neckline. Classic bib with adjustable strap closure. Bib pockets, front slash pockets, back patch pockets and back hammer loop. Relaxed straight leg. Raw hem designed to be cuffed. White topstitching. Unlined.
• Fine Canvas
• 100% cotton
• Hand wash
• Made in USA
NOTE: See sizing tab for fit notes and size suggestions.
Sizing
Garment Measurements
11" chest
11" shoulder to shoulder
16.5" waist
26" inseam
9" leg opening
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips
Fit Notes
Relaxed fit,
Sizing Notes
Small fits US sizes 0-4
Medium fits US sizes 4-8
Large fits US sizes 8-12
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates