Canvas Nova Hi-top Sneakers

$110.00

Style No. 57512857; Color Code: 065 Made with sustainable materials, these high-top sneakers feature a covered gum sole with a silk-screened logo on the side and lace-up front. Slim profile Lining in organic cotton Insole made out of E.V.A, recycled E.V.A and wild rubber What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process. Care/Import Import