The vulcanized sneaker remains one of the most iconic sneaker styles in existence, worn mile after mile for the durability and flexibility that their vulcanized rubber soles provide. Without getting too deep into the science behind how the process bonds the rubber to the shoe, we’ll just say it creates a super strong bond between shoe and sole, while at the same time strengthening and stabilizing the rubber compound to prepare it for a long, grippy life. The Japan-based Vulcanizer takes full advantage of this construction technique to bond stylish canvas uppers with long-lasting, flexible rubber soles to craft lightweight everyday sneakers. The tough cotton canvas and vulcanized rubber make them sneakily rugged despite the fact that they’re the perfect fit for any casual occasion, and pair perfectly with jeans and a tee for a easy-wearing and put-together look that goes on in seconds.