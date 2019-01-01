Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
EV1
Canvas Heart Market Tote
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Featured in 1 story
Ellen DeGeneres & Walmart Just Teamed Up
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Peta x Freedom Of Animals
Virkin Tote
$400.00
from
Freedom Of Animals
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
String Shopper Bag
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Paravel
Week(ender)
$335.00
from
Paravel
BUY
DETAILS
Issey Miyake
Bao Bag
$447.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from EV1
DETAILS
EV1
Floral Side Stripe Athleisure Bra
$12.00
$7.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
EV1
Striped High-low Sweater Women's
$24.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
EV1
Women's Convertible Backpack, Evening Blue
$30.00
$18.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
EV1
Alex Relaxed Vintage Patchwork Jean Women's (medium Was
$24.00
$17.00
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted