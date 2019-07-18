Your Zone

Canvas Flip Chair, Blush

Whether your kids are studying, hanging out with friends, or lounging around, this Your Zone Canvas Flip Chair is the perfect addition to any room. This canvas flip chair is flexible enough to suit the activities of your children with its three convertible positions. It can unfold into a bed with one part remaining folded to serve as a pillow for guests. It can completely fold up into a comfortable chair, and can serve as a reclining lounge chair. The space-saving conversions can be easily made in no time. This convertible chair is not only multi-functional but also trendy. This Your Zone Canvas Flip Chair will add to the ambiance of any room and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. There is no assembly required. Chair Position- 30" W x 31" D x 10" H, Folded Position- 30" W x 46" L x 4" H, Lounger Position- 30" W x 53" D x 9" H, Flat- 30" W x 82" L x 10" H