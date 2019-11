Wild One

Canvas Dog Carrier

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Weather-ready dog carrier from Wild One. Structured cross-poly shell. Polyurethane base and seams. Flex poly coated nylon straps. Top zip closure. Interior pocket and collar attachment. Head scoop. Padded base insert. Non-toxic. • Cross-Poly Canvas / Polyurethane / Nylon • Hand wash • Imported