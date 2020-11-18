Cantu

Cantu Winter Care And Repair Gift Set

Cantu’s Winter Care & Repair Holiday Set is your go-to collection for daily conditioning, deep hydration, and healthy hair growth. Carefully crafted with the award-winning formula of shea butter, essential oils, and no harsh chemicals, this iconic trio fights winter dryness and repairs damage from root to tip. The Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment encourages hair growth by repairing split ends and protecting hair from future heat and styling damage. The Leave-In Conditioning Cream rebuilds hair follicles, reduces frizz, and protects hair from harsh chemical and styling treatments. With regular use, it makes hair more manageable and improves curl definition. The Tea Tree & Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil’s concentrated nozzle nourishes the scalp, seals in moisture, and reveals your hair’s natural shine.