Cantu

Cantu Baby Hair Styler Hair Brush

$3.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: Curly, Textured, Thick Dimensions (Overall): 7.08 Inches (L), .78 Inches (W) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Brush Bristle Material: Boar hair Includes: Styling Brush Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling Material: Brush Bristle Percentage 1: 100 Hair accessory style: Styling Brush Material: Wood TCIN: 76500772 UPC: 817513019364 Item Number (DPCI): 063-04-6851 Origin: Imported Description Bring the Baby Hair back! Cantu makes sculpting your edges with the classic Baby Hair look a breeze with the new Baby Hair Brush. The 2-in-1 design features a comb for separating your edges and a gentle brush to sculpt the hair, providing the perfect Baby Hair look. Cantu’s Baby Hair Brush is carefully crafted with firm boar bristles that distribute your hair’s natural oils, enhancing your hair’s natural shine. Complement your protective style with classic Baby Hair edges or add flair to your everyday curly ‘do—this brush is the only styling tool you need! To use, use the comb side of the Baby Hair Brush to separate edges (“Baby Hair”) from the rest of the hair, and then follow with the brush to sculpt edges with desired design. For best results and optimal hold, use with Cantu’s Edge Gel. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.