LSA International

Canopy Vase (small)

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goodee

Are you looking for a versatile vase that can be used as an elegant standalone piece when your favorite flowers are out of season? Designed in collaboration with the Eden Project in the UK, LSA’s award-winning Canopy vase is as beautiful on its own as when it’s filled with fresh blooms. Expertly crafted from 100% recycled glass and mouth-blown in time-honored fashion by expert artisans in Poland