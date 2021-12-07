LSA International

Canopy Self Watering Planter

Whether you travel regularly or often forget to water your plants, LSA’s award-winning self-watering planter offers a clever and visually stunning solution to keep your perennials, annual herbs, and tropical houseplants thriving regardless of your busy lifestyle. Designed in partnership with the Eden Project in the UK and expertly crafted from mouth-blown, recycled glass, it is defined by two sections, one for filling with water and one for your plant, with a wicking rope that draws water from the reservoir to keep the soil moist. A beautiful addition to any plant-loving home.