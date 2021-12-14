Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Otherland
Canopy Scented Candle
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A clean-burning luxury candle meticulously crafted from wick to wax that will transform your space and vibe with the strike of a match.
Need a few alternatives?
FLÎKR Fire
Personal Concrete Fireplace
BUY
$99.00
Huckberry
Homework
Mas Santo Candle
BUY
£24.00
Homework Store
Le Labo
Santal 26 Candle
BUY
$110.00
Mecca
Diptyque
Candle Roses
BUY
$248.00
Mecca
More from Otherland
Otherland
Gilded Holiday Trio Gift Set
BUY
$89.00
$108.00
Otherland
Otherland
Dessert First Candle
BUY
$36.00
Otherland
Otherland
Rattan
BUY
$36.00
Otherland
Otherland
Canopy Candle
BUY
$36.00
Otherland
More from Décor
Shoppe Geo
Ritual Kit: Fresh Start
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Shoppe Geo
Shoppe Geo Kids Discover Box Stone Pack
BUY
$14.00
$20.00
Anthropologie
Vitruvi
Terracotta Stone Diffuser
BUY
$119.00
Revolve
FLÎKR Fire
Personal Concrete Fireplace
BUY
$99.00
Huckberry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted