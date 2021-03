LSA International

Canopy Closed Garden – 16.5cm

£42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amara

This closed garden has been made in collaboration with the Eden Project. Inspired by Eden’s biomes, it recognises the idea that we all live under the same canopy, and has been expertly handmade from recycled glass. Sleek, sophisticated & environmentally conscious. It’s a fabulous way to display your favourite plants.