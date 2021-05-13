Andres Otalora

Canoa Button-front Tiered Linen Maxi Dress

For Pre-Fall, the Colombian talent updates his Latin American-tinged cinched-waist, full-skirted silhouette to meet our current needs. Citing the Amazon as his inspiration, he delivers botanical prints bearing local flora and fauna, and aptly debuts recycled fabrics and new production processes that use less water. This 'Canoa' button-front dress is made from tiers of airy linen into a fitted silhouette with a bateau neckline and romantic puffed sleeves. We like to wear the beaded ties undone for a more laid-back feel.