Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Fresh

Cannabis Santal

$90.00
At Sephora
This classic scent for men is a sensual, masculine blend of rich fruits like kumquat and dark plum mingled with patchouli, magnolia, chocolate, vetiver, and vanilla musk. It's a memorable scent that leaves a lasting impression.
Featured in 1 story
Cannabis Scents That Don't Smell Like A Head Shop
by Karina Hoshikawa