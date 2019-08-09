Search
HERB ESSNTLS Cannabis Infused Perfume Oil - $60 Or 4 installments of $15.00 by ONE SIZE ADD TO BAG ADD TO WISH LIST Herb essntls Cannabis Infused Perfume Oil. This Cannabis infused perfume oil is based in fresh Cannabis buds, patchouli and dry amber. The top notes consist of citrus and bergamot and will dominate at first but gently fade into the deeper base notes. Made with Cannabis Sativa seed oil. Beauty products are non-returnable. SIZE & FIT GUIDE PRODUCT CODE: 017857 | VENDOR SKU: hef1001 Free domestic shipping within the continental USA CONTACT US: (855) 373-7596 - hello@thedreslyn.com
