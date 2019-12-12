The Dreslyn

Cannabis Infused Body Lotion

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Dreslyn

Herb essntls Cannabis Infused Body Lotion. Body lotion engineered around Cannabis Sativa seed oil and fortified with organic ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and chamomile. Leaves your skin smooth and soft everyday. The omega3-omega6 ratio in Cannabis Sativa seed oil perfectly mirrors the natural proportions in your skin. This unique feature allows your skin to absorb it easily and enables a steady hydration from underneath the surface. For all skin types. Made with organic ingredients. Never tested on animals. Paraben free. Made in USA.