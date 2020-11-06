MALIN+GOETZ

Cannabis Eau De Parfum

DETAILS. Once defiantly naughty, now inescapably chic and always a rite of passage, cannabis has never been more in vogue. Bringing to mind lazy afternoons spent dwelling on a favorite record and the lingering smokiness that clings somewhat inconveniently to clothes, cannabis balances rich, spicy and herbaceous aromas with soft, floral notes of muguet and magnolia. Free of THC but heavy on black pepper and bright bergamot, this apothecary staple grounds higher flights of fancy with a base of earthy cedarwood, patchouli and sandalwood. Inhale deeply for an experience rife with nostalgia – minus the side effects. shipping. Due to the alcohol content in fragrance, this item can only ship via ground service.