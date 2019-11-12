Malin + Goetz

Cannabis Candle

$55.00 $49.50

Handmade in Brooklyn, MALIN+GOETZ's best-selling Cannabis candle features a spicy, herbaceous scent. Top notes of fresh lemon and orange mingle with middle notes of fig and pepper, while base notes of oakmoss, sandalwood, amber, and patchouli create a refined, long-lasting aroma. Handmade. Top notes: fresh lemon, orange. Middle notes: fig, pepper. Base notes: oakmoss, sandalwood, amber, patchouli. Burn time: 60 hours (approximately). 9 oz/260g single-wick candle. Available in Clear/Brown. Beeswax, vegetable, and soy wax. Vessel: glass. Made in U.S . Style #192065082