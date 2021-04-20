MysticBohoCreations

Cannabis Candle

$12.00 $10.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

this is listing is for ONE handmade 100% soy candle in your choice of size and scent i have 4 different size options ***has little soy wax fruit loops decorating the tops of fruit loops & cap'n crunch berries munchies*** 4 oz metal tin 8 oz metal tin 10 oz glass jar metal lid *labels will vary depending on aroma you pick, i like to have fun with them so you may end up with a different design but always cool! SCENT INFO 420 scented in cannabis flower smells very nice not like weed a little like a lawyer office Blazed for Dayz is scented with a kush blend reminds me of incense in a headshop (TOP SELLER) Munchies is scented in EITHER fruit loop OR crunch berries (you pick) Stoned Soul is scented with a patchouli blend Stoner girl is scented in lilac, lavender, jasmine & cannabis flower (TOP SELLER) ganga queen is scented in pineapple, strawberry, cannabis & kush (TOP SELLER) Bong rips in the night - like blowing smoke through a dryer sheet _ clean smell with a hint of kush & patchouli dazed & confused - fresh clean lemon drop *tangerine sky - mandarin & lemon (very citrusy blend) *wake & bake - bakery blend with a hint of cannabis flower *green envy - green apple candy *peace - eucalyptus blend i make all the candles in small batches to ensure that love and positive energy are put into every one please allow 5-7 days for shipment ~ soy candles need time to cure by shopping handmade you are getting a product that is Non- toxic and Burns Petro-carbon Soot FREE Quality made Premium Fragrance Oils & essential oils 100% Soy Wax & 100% Eco Cotton Wicks Dye and Phthalate Free 30%-50% longer burn times than typical paraffin candles **contains no illegal substances ~ these are all artificially created scents made for use in candles For optimal scent throw, burn the candle for 2-3 hours to achieve a full melt pool. Due to the nature of soy wax and natural ingredients, our candles do not create a heavy scent that many people are used to. Instead, our candles fill a small room with a subtle fragrance that is not overpowering.