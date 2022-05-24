Aerosoles

Canie Sandal

$145.00

At Aerosoles

Bigger is better. The Canie sandal, crafted with genuine leather and a crepe rubber outsole, is the ultimate wear-everywhere platform sandal with a bold approach. DETAILS 1 1/4" heel Slip on silhouette for easy wear Padded footbed Signature diamond flex sole designed to disperse friction and provide better grip + comfort Round toe sandal FIT This style fits true to size. We recommend selecting your normal size. MATERIALS Faux Patent Leather upper Manmade footbed