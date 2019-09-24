Ease your aches and pains with the Thera Cane Massager. This simple and effective self-massager makes it easy to apply pain relieving deep compression directly to hard knotted points anywhere on your body, breaking up tension in even the hardest to reach muscle areas. The Thera Cane works by applying pressure to the muscles, which helps to maximize the flow of oxygenated blood. This pressure aids in restoring muscle function by breaking up adhesions in the muscle fibers helping the muscle to work more efficiently. Manufactured with the highest standards the round and smooth contours of the Thera Cane feel comfortable in your hands and glides easily on your muscles. Lifetime guarantee.