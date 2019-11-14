Candypants

this item come in a flat envelope it is easy to put together and saves you over $2 on shipping EDIBLE UNDERWEAR HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE THE SIXTIES. THIS IS THE ORIGINAL BRAND. Candy Pants for Him "The Original 100% Edible Underwear" This item is flavored. (This item is made from a thin flavored film material similar to fruit roll ups.) One Size fits most. (Best for waists 36" or below) This product is sold as a novelty item only! For one time use. Tie strings loosely to avoid breaking. This garment dissolves in water. Ingredients: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Monoacetin, Artificial Flavor, contains 2% or less of the following: Potassium Stearate, Saccharin ( a non-nutritive sweetener), Pr Glycol Monostearate, Starch. and Artificial Color. Use of this product may be hazardous to your health. This product contains saccharin which has been determined to cause cancer in laboratory animals. Weight: 10 grams. Discreet Shipping. BON APPETITE! Most edible underwear are shipped in packing envelopes. Boxes are extremely easy to assemble by customer upon arrival. We do this to prevent damage to the boxes that can occur during shipping. Undie bottoms are unisex.