KimChi Chic Beauty

Candy Lips Lip Scrub – 01 Minty Kisses

$10.00

Gently buff your way into soft & kissable lips with the Candy Lips Lip Scrub in Minty Kisses. With Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, this lip scrub is the perfect gentle exfoliator for chapped lips! Give your lips some love. 💋 Has a light minty fragrance. How to Use: Perfect for those kissable lip moments. Gently buff away dry skin and condition your lips. Apply to clean bare lips and massage gently. Wash off with warm water or a damp washcloth and wipe lips dry. Follow with Candy Lips Lip Mask for an extra supple pout. KimChi Says: "Hmm, your lips are looking a little too textured. Don't worry, try this delicious scrub to exfoliate and get your lips nice and smooth. Whether it's a no makeup day, just a lil gloss day day or an intense, dramatic lip art day. I got you!" Cruelty free Paraben Free PEGs Free Sulfate Free Vegan Phthalates Free Talc Free Vitamin E Added Ingredients: Polyisobutene, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Octyldodecanol, Erythritol, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Stearoxymethicone/ Dimethicone Copolymer, Silica, Paraffin, Microcrystalline Wax, Synthetic Wax, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance, Simmondsia Chinensis ( Jojoba ) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Linalool, Limonene. Net Weight 12g (0.42 oz)