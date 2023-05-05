YSL Beauty

Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

$39.00 $33.15

Keywords Glaze Glossy High Shine Vitamin E Medium Coverage Type Lip Gloss Stick What it is Treat your lips with high color, glazing shine, and balmy care. Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick’s supercharged formula infuses hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and cold-pressed mango oils into a high-shine gloss that locks in moisture for 12 hours. What it does The formula is also infused with Moroccan pomegranate extract sourced from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Gardens and mango oil. Candy Glaze smoothly melts onto lips for indulgent, comfortable wear. The signature Yves Saint Laurent packaging is a couture object of desire and ensures freshness with each click for a deliciously sweet and glossy shine.