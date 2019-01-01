Butter London

Candy Floss Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

C$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Butter London

Opaque, soft powder blue creme. 10-In-1 Formula, It's Lacquer Brilliance! Sophisticated, long-wearing shades loaded with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. Why it's Brill: - Long-wear up to 10 days - Shock absorbing, chip resistance - Salon colour coverage - Gel-like cushion and superior shine - Fade-resistant colour - Smoothes - Strengthens - Prevents breakage and peeling - Visibly brighter, more radiant nails - No formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, or xylene