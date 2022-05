Frasier Sterling

Candy Enamel Ring In Powder Blue

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frasier Sterling

This ring is a guaranteed sugar rush! She's even sweeter in person. 14k gold plated brass ring Ring width: 0.5 inches (diameter varies with size) Cz details This ring is available in 4 sizes! Please allow up to 48 hours for us to prepare your heavenly order and 3-5 business days for shipping itself. Thank you angel!