Candy Corn Plant 'brazilian Firecracker' – 6″ Pot – Live House Plant

$29.99

Manettia luteorubra, known as candy corn plant or firecracker vine, is a beautiful and exotic vine that is native to South America. This vine is a member of the Coffee family, although it bears no resemblance at all. It will grow in full to partial sun. It does well indoors and out, and can grow to 15 feet as long as it is supported well. The flowers are red-orange tubular shape, with bright yellow tips, making it look like candy corn or fireworks.