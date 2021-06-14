Juara

Candlenut Body Creme

$44.95 $40.45

Buy Now Review It

BALI IN A JAR – This luxurious candlenut body creme can smooth and soften your skin. The indulgent formula features a powerhouse blend that hydrates your skin and improves its youthful elasticity while keeping it soothed and softly scented for hours. SOOTHING INGREDIENTS – This candlenut body lotion stands out because of its herbal healing ingredients, including candlenut oil, illipe butter, rice bran oil, and avocado oil. Enjoy this deeply hydrating and nourishing formula for your skin. FOR DRY SKIN – The JUARA candlenut body creme is for anyone who wants to immediately hydrate and nourish rough, dry skin. Try a body cream that hydrates like body butter but is less heavy and less greasy. EASY APPLICATION – Use this body creme daily for maximum benefits. Apply the candlenut lotion generously on cleansed skin any time your skin feels dry, taut, or stressed for a smooth, velvety finish on skin that is now soft and supple. JUARA SKINCARE – JUARA is where herbal medicine meets botanical science. Combining ancient beauty rituals with modern science, JUARA provides safe and effective solutions to enhance your skin’s natural beauty. Enjoy your skin with JUARA.