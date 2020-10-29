228 Grant Street Candle Co.

Candle Of The Month/benefit Candle

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At 228 Grant Street Candle Co.

228 Grant Street Candle Co. is committed to community-building and supporting causes that affirm the dignity and worth of all human beings. We donate 25% of the proceeds from the sale of this candle to provide direct financial support to community activists serving on the front lines of racial justice and community activism. Each month we feature a limited edition vessel or fragrances. This month's beautiful 10 oz black tumbler is available in all of our curated fragrance combinations.