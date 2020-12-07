Follain

Candle No. 2

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Follain

Our exclusive blend soothes and uplifts with notes of white tea, fresh fig leaf, basil and a touch of lavender Crafted from sustainable vegetable wax and all-cotton wick; hand-poured in the USA The perfect hostess gift Give bliss the green light Escape the day with our custom-crafted blend of white tea, fresh fig leaf, basil and a touch of lavender. Light a match and be instantly transported to a peaceful sanctuary (and the pretty packaging doesn’t hurt either).