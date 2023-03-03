REIDEA

Candle Lighter Long Usb Rechargeable Lighter

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

【USB Rechargeable & Economical】：USB cable included for your convenience to plug in the power to any USB or charger. Electric lighter without gas required, no fluid required, no flame. One-time charge can last more than 60 times’ use. At least can be charged over 300 times. 【Windproof & Fast Heat Sinking】: Electric lighter arc heating can heat things in a high temperature in a short time.(arc would keep 10s in each time to protect the lighter from too high temperature inside). Made of zinc-alloy, durable and fast to cool down after use. You may use them outdoors and never worry about the crazy wind again. [Rechargeable & Windproof] This lighter includes a USB cable, which can be fully charged in 1-2 hour, and can be used at least 60 times on a single charge. Unlike traditional lighters, this lighter is arc-ignited and has a windproof effect, it will not go out even when outdoors. 【Dual Protection】: At the bottom there is a safety lock, only when you push the lock to the right side can you use the lighter. Controlled by button, the arc tip of the lighter is retractable in case of misoperation. The lighter works only when you push the button upwards. Very safe for families with curious kids. [Timely after-sales] REIDEA have a professional after-sales team. If you have any after-sales questions with your lighter, please feel free to contact us.