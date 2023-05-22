Ceremonia

Formulated with Coconut Apricot wax, our candle is crafted with intentional ingredients and flat braid technology (with a wick made of cotton and paper), manifesting a cleaner burning experience, because what we put out into the air we breathe matters. The signature Ceremonia essence provokes the duality between nostalgia and modernity, featuring a scent that blooms of soft woody notes and a delicate hint of lemon zest. South American tonka beans offer a nostalgic sense of familiarity, yet uniqueness, alongside subtle whispers of violet, black tea, vetiver and brown sugar. The layered scent opens up and blossoms in its entirety, offering the woodiness of a vibrant, humid rainforest. By popular demand, the Guava fragrance reminds us of summer, with light, fruity notes of guava, peach and lemon zest layered on top of our signature Ceremonia base of jasmine and tonka beans. Paraben and phthalate free. 50 hour burn time. Featuring an architectural, ceramic vessel that can be re-used long after the candle is gone.