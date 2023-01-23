Sweet Water Decor

Candle Care Kit – Gold

£29.95

At Silver Mushroom

Candle Care Kit – Gold Ensure that your candle has the best care with our candle care kit, featuring gold wick scissors, a wick dipper, and a candle snuffer. Each kit arrives in a hand lettered bag for safe keeping. Proper candle care is essential to the longevity of every candle. This set would make a great gift for a candle lover. CANDLE CARE: Always Trim Your Wick to 1/4″ Before Candle is Lit Each Time to Avoid Any Soot Burn Candle So Wax Pool Reaches the Jar Edge Each Time to Prevent Wax Tunneling Burn Candle No More Than 4 Hours at a Time Keep Candle Away From Fans, Open Windows, Hot Surfaces, Children, Pets Never Leave a Burning Candle Unattended Click here to shop all Silver Mushroom Candles and Diffusers