Redoux

Candle – “529”

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Redoux

Please Note: This product is for pre-order and will ship by mid-September. We've sold out 10 times, pre-order while stock lasts! Thank you for all your support! Can't wait? Check out our stockists! -- Our signature spicy citrus, with a twist. sandalwood, orange blossom, ginger, amber, saffron. By popular demand, our beloved 529 scent will now be available in candle form to let you relive all the nostalgia of summer. Available in limited quantities. Amber and sandalwood create a sense of radiant warmth, while the sweet bite of orange blossom calls to mischief. A modern scent that speaks for itself. Appox. 8oz, 40-50 hours of burn time. Hand poured, made with 100% soy wax.