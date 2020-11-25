Nanushka

Cancun Vegan Leather Blazer

£460.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

This season's all-leather trend has really hit its stride, but if you're still searching for a high-quality vegan alternative, Nanushka is one of the best places to look. Made from the brand's signature fabric (which feels as buttery as the real thing), this blazer has a relaxed fit that's perfect for layering. It fastens with distinctive wooden buttons through the front.