Adidas x Bad Bunny

Campus Cream Sneakers

$265.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Trending adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Cream" sneakers Adidas teams up with Puerto Rican artist, Bad Bunny, to present an updated iteration of the classic Campus silhouette. Arriving in a light cream colourway, the style is crafted from thick suede and features a padded leather collar while layered tongues feature Bad Bunny’s ‘third-eye’ logo to create a unique look. Adidas’ signature 3-stripes logo adorns the sides for a recognisable finish. Imported Highlights cream white suede signature 3-Stripes logo round toe front lace-up fastening logo-print tongue layered tongue flat rubber sole These styles are supplied by a premium sneaker marketplace. Stocking only the most sought-after footwear, they source and curate some of the most hard to find sneakers from around the world. Composition Outer: Leather 100% Sole: Rubber 100% Lining: Fabric 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19898129 Brand style ID: FZ5823