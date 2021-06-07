Oniva

Campsite Folding Camping Chair

For the camper who falls asleep watching the stars, the Campsite Chair is a highly-portable camp chair that folds into a drawstring carrying bag with a shoulder strap. Features a padded backrest and padded armrests for comfort, a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame, durable polyester canvas, a zippered security pocket behind the headrest, an integrated drink holder for function, and an optional pillow (just stuff the headrest with the carrying bag) for awesomeness. Is that the Big Dipper or the Little Dipper? Questions to ponder whilst comfortably ensconced in this deluxe travel chair!