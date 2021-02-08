VEJA

Campo Low-top Trainers

Style No. 4317399820888 ; Color Code: 066 Ethically crafted in the heart of Brazil's Porto Alegre region, Veja's famously sustainable trainers boast simplicity and eco-conscious fabrics. Made from coated canvas trimmed with leather panels. these Campo sneakers are lined with a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester, set on a wild rubber sole sourced from the Amazon rainforest. About Veja Dubbed "the most ethical sneaker brand in the world" (a rather impressive title), French label Veja ... Read More By Veja Leather, coated canvas upper; organic cotton, recycled polyester lining; wild rubber sole Lace-up closure Leather branding at side and heel Metallic branding at side Spot clean Brazil