Camping Hammock With 2 Tree Straps

Enjoy the Swing: Lie down and rest with your friends, kids or lovers, relax in complete comfort under the sway. There are multiple colors available in the Kootek hammock. Large size (118''L X 78''W) fit for 2 persons, holding up to 500lb (226. 80kg). Super Lightweight: Can be folded into the small attached sack, portable to carry and fits into backpack. It is a great replacement for tent, sleeping pad, ground mat, swing, cradle, etc. Adjustable Tree-friendly Straps: Each strap 10 feet long with 18+1 loops, easily locking the carabineers to any loops which adjust a perfect height and comfort level. No need to tie any knots and not damaging the trees. Durable & Comfortable: Made of 210T parachute fabric material, has excellent antifraying, anti-tearing, dirty resistance. Easy to be cleaned and dry quickly after being wet. Great Gift: Various of color to select, ideal gift for friends, kids, lovers, father, mother, traveler, beach visitors, tent campers who loves traveling camping, backpacking hiking for a relax. Or hanging the hammock and relaxing on it in the patio.