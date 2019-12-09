Gold Armour

Camping Hammock

$18.69

Buy Now Review It

✔HIGHEST RATE & BEST VALUE HAMMOCK - Average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 stars with over 150+ reviews. This is the highest rated and best value hammock in the market, you can buy with confidence. ✔SINGLE SIZE - Comfortably supporting up to 500 lbs: This single hammocks fits 1 person comfortably, lay down and still have plenty of room. Because of the new 210T nylon parachute fabric, this single camping hammock provide relaxing support up to 500 lbs. 108L x 55W inches SINGLE size hammock✔SUPER STRONG - Unique strap design has breaking strength of 1000 lbs! Twice as strong as most competitors hammock. Camping hammock material made from premium 210T nylon fabric. ✔ULTRALIGHT & COMPACT - Stuff sack is conveniently sewn right into the camping hammock so you never lose it. Packs down to about the size of a volleyball weighs only about 1.5 lb. FAST & EASY SETUP - Unfolds from included stuff sack in just seconds. Includes two heavy duty carabiners and two tree straps 10 Feet Long (20 Ft Total) x 1 Inch Wide (Tree Friendly), 5 Attachment Loops (10 Total) that make setting this up both fast and extremely simple for even the most novice user! ✔PACKAGE - Includes a single camping hammock 108L x 55W inches, two heavy duty steel carabiners, and two Hammock Tree Straps 10 Feet Long (20 Ft Total) x 1 Inch Wide (Tree Friendly), 5 Attachment Loops (10 Total), 500+ lbs Per Strap (1000+ lbs Total) with No-Stretch Heavy Duty Triple Stitched Seams. ✔100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE and 15 YEARS WARRANTY - If you don't like your hammock, or whatever, we'll instantly refund your money and you can keep the hammock, no questions asked. It's our promise and we don't lie. 15 YEARS WARRANTY included by Gold Armour, a U.S.-based company.