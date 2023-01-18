Outdoor Fellow

Campfire Scented Candle

$32.00

CAMPFIRE: This candle transports you to a crisp, fall evening sitting around a glowing campfire. Imagine being wrapped in a warm, wool blanket becoming lost in the flames as they dance around glowing embers while the smoky, charred wood aroma envelops you creating a cozy and tranquil experience. SCENT NOTES: Sandalwood, White Smoke, Bergamot, Birch Tar, Black Rose, Incense, Smoked Amber, Charred Cedarwood WICK DETAILS: Made from 100% renewable fibers and a cotton core. The knitted manufacturing process makes for more consistent quality product and allows for better capillary flow making for a more even and better burn compared to braided wicks traditionally found on the market. REUSABLE JAR: Each Outdoor Fellow candle is poured in a reusable, dishwasher safe jar. When the candle is spent, clean out the jar and reuse it for your favorite drink. MADE IN THE USA: Outdoor Fellow handcrafts all our products here in the USA.