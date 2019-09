Camper

Camper Trisha Heeled Loafer

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Mid-heel loafer by Camper that exudes a mix of casual style with characteristic charm. Matte leather upper in a moccasin silhouette, with OrthoLite insoles + padding to cushion your feet. Complete with a lightweight TPU sole that never feels clunky.